Security Agencies In NSC Meeting Reiterate No Foreign Conspiracy Against PTI Govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Federal Ministers, top army officials and former Pakistan Ambassador to US Asad Majeed and other senior officials attended the meeting under chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired 38th meeting of the National Security Committee of the Cabinet today.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mr Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, former Pak Ambassador to US Mr Asad Majeed and senior civil & Military Officers.

The NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington. The former Pakistan’s ambassador to the US briefed the Committee on the context and content of his telegram. The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy. Therefore, the NSC after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy.

