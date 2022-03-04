UrduPoint.com

Security Agencies Investigating Mosque Blast: Chief Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Security agencies investigating mosque blast: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Bangash has strongly condemned Peshawar blast.

In a statement, he said that today's dreadful blast in Peshawar is condemned in the strongest words

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Bangash has strongly condemned Peshawar blast.

In a statement, he said that today's dreadful blast in Peshawar is condemned in the strongest words.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all the affectees and their loved ones'.

He said that our top most priority is to ensure the best emergency and medical treatment to the injured.

Our security and law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

He said that Health Department, Home Department, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Office is actively engaged.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Best Top

Recent Stories

Suicide blast toll mounts to 57, over 170 injured: ..

Suicide blast toll mounts to 57, over 170 injured: Police

15 seconds ago
 India's Kohli says Warne 'greatest to turn the cri ..

India's Kohli says Warne 'greatest to turn the cricket ball'

16 seconds ago
 Ashrafi terms Peshawar blast an inhuman act

Ashrafi terms Peshawar blast an inhuman act

18 seconds ago
 Biden to Speak With Poland's Duda at 11:30 a.m. ES ..

Biden to Speak With Poland's Duda at 11:30 a.m. EST on Friday - White House Pool ..

19 seconds ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Reach All-Time High at $2,40 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Reach All-Time High at $2,400 per 1,000 Cubic Meters

3 minutes ago
 Tanzania frees opposition leader Mbowe after dropp ..

Tanzania frees opposition leader Mbowe after dropping charges

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>