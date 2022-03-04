Security agencies investigating mosque blast: Chief Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Bangash has strongly condemned Peshawar blast.

In a statement, he said that today's dreadful blast in Peshawar is condemned in the strongest words.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all the affectees and their loved ones'.

He said that our top most priority is to ensure the best emergency and medical treatment to the injured.

Our security and law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

He said that Health Department, Home Department, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Office is actively engaged.