Security Agencies Kill Six Terrorists In Bannu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

The sources say that the security agencies carried out the clearance operation in the Counter-Terrorism Department.

BANNU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) At least six terrorists were killed in a successful operation carried out by the national security agencies in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the sources said.

The Sources said that a clearance operation was conducted in the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The operation was conducted after dozens of terrorists hit the CTD office in Bannu on Sunday in which a policeman was martyred.

The sources said that the terrorists during the holdout sought safe exit to Afghanistan via airway.

They said that the terrorists were present in the CTD office Bannu since Sunday and they demanded Pakistani authorities safe airlift to Afghanistan.

In an earlier attack on Bargi police station in the Lakki Marwat district late Saturday night, six police officials were martyred and four others got injured in the terrorist attack.

The terrorists used rocket launchers and hand grenades to target the police station in Lakki Marwat, they added.

