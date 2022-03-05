Security agencies to trace out perpetrator of Koocha Risaldar tragedy : Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif

Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the perpetrators of Koocha Risaldar suicide explosion would be traced out to dealt them with iron hand and bring them to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif has said that the perpetrators of Koocha Risaldar suicide explosion would be traced out to dealt them with iron hand and bring them to justice.

Speaking during a press briefing here in Civil Secretariat on Saturday, he said they have pledged protection of the lives and properties of the people and they will not be detracted from it. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Mohammad Ijaz Khan was also present on the occasion.

Regarding police security, he said that CCTV cameras show that no negligence is committed by the police personnel and their martyrdom is ample proof of it. Therefore, leveling unjustified allegations is not correct.

The CM's aide said that security agencies have exhibited their professional skills and reached to the facilitators of perpetrators and would be unveiled before the nation within next 48 hours.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are highly grieved over the gruesome incident and monitoring the legal proceedings against the elements involved themselves.

Mohammad Ali Saif said that security of all big mosques and educational institutions has been beefed up and solid steps are being taken for prevention of such incidents. He said that situation is fully under the control of the government and police, and confidence of the people is intact. He said that such kind of incidents even also occurred in developed countries of the world.

The special assistant said that injured of the explosion are being provided best medical facilities.