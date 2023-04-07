Security Agency arrests hardcore militant of banned BNA in a successful operation

RAWALPINDI, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The leading intelligence agency, in a high profile and successful Intelligence Operation, apprehended a High Value Target (HVT) Gulzar Imam, alias Shambay, who was a hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA).

The BNA came into being after amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA). BNA had been responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) Installations in Panjgur and Noshki, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Gulzar Imam also remained as deputy to Brahamdagh Bugti in Baloch Republican Army (BRA) till 2018. Gulzar Imam was also instrumental in formation of Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS) and remained its Operational Head.

It added that his visits to Afghanistan and India were also on record and his linkages with Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) were being investigated.

Reportedly, HIAs also tried to exploit him to work against the State of Pakistan and its national interests. He was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanning over months on various geographical locations.

"The arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay is a serious blow to BNA as well as other militant groups, which have been attempting to destabilize the hard-earned peace in Balochistan. Apprehension of a militant leader of this stature demonstrates the capability and resolve of LEAs to uproot the menace of terrorism as well as speaks volumes about the successes garnered through supreme sacrifices of unsung heroes," the ISPR said.