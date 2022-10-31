Security apparatus mobilized in Capital ahead of long march

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :An elaborate security plan has been finalized to maintain peace in the Federal capital and to protect the lives and properties of residents during the PTI's long march.

As per plan, personnel of Islamabad and Sindh police, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary would be deployed in and around the federal capital, said police sources.

Over 15,000 security personnel, including 4400 personnel of Islamabad police, 1100 of Sindh police, 4600 of Rangers and 4900 of FC would perform security duties on the occasion.

According to the plan, two DIGs would command the force, while four SSPs, 11 SPs, 30 ASPs/DSPs, 60 inspectors and 304 upper subordinates would be part of the security force.

More than 8,800 personnel have been provided required equipment to strengthen the security while 567 teargas guns, 50,000 teargas shells, 500 guns of 12 bore, 37,000 rounds of 12 bore, 2,430 masks, 374 vehicles, 17 paper ball guns, 11,000 paper balls, 11,000 spray paints and 16 mega phones have been arranged.

According to the plan, various tiers of law enforcement force deployed at each point which would resist in case of any mischievous activities. A state of urgent situation would be declared if the mob entered in the Red Zone after breaching the security barricades.

Meanwhile, the federal government extended the Red Zone till Zero Point in Islamabad. As per details, Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road, Bari Imam and Fifth Avenue have also been declared part of the no-protest area, the sources said.