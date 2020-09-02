UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements At Islamabad High Court Reviewed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Security arrangements at Islamabad High Court reviewed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that elaborate security arrangements are in place for Islamabad High Court (IHC) and further improvement would be made as per satisfaction of judges as well as lawyers.

He stated this while speaking to the delegation of lawyers of IHC headed by President IHC Bar Ch. Haseeb Mehmood which visited the Central Police Office on Wednesday and discussed the overall security arrangements inside and outside premises of IHC.

The delegation expressed satisfaction at the overall security arrangements.

The IGP said that fool proof security arrangements have been made for IHC which would be further improved in case of any requirement.

The IGP sought cooperation of the lawyers in ensuring effective security arrangements and said that Islamabad police was well aware about the problems of the lawyers which they had to face during hearings of high profile cases and visits of important personalities.

All out efforts would be made to resolve their problems, the IGP said and sought cooperation of lawyers in this regard.

President IHC Bar Ch. Haseeb Mehmood assured IGP Islamabad to fully cooperate with police in resolving security related matters.

The various under investigation cases also came under discussion during the meeting while the IGP told that refresher courses were being held for the investigation officers of Islamabad police.

He said that gaps in investigation of various cases were being reviewed and capacity building of investigation officers was also underway.

Later, the IGP presented Police Shield to the President IHC Bar. AIG (Operations) Haroon Joya and DSP (Legal) Azhar Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

