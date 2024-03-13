Security Arrangements At Police Station, Blockades Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) City Muhammad Ishaq Khan has visited Saddar police station and different security blockades to inspect the security arrangements.
According to the police spokesman, the SP paid this visit following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
During the visit, the SP city was briefed about the security arrangements made for the holy month of Ramazan. The SP checked the registers at the police station. He also checked the weapons and alertness of the on-duty personnel.
He directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bullet-proof jackets and helmets while performing their duties.
