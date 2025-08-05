Security arrangements be finalized for Chehlum, Independence Day across Rawalpindi Div: Commissioner

- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed the deputy commissioners to finalize preparations related to Chehlum Imam Hussain (AS) and August 14 (Independence Day).
Presiding over the Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting, he emphasized the completion of security and other necessary arrangements and instructed that control rooms should be established in the same manner as during Muharram-ul-Haram.
He also directed that the price control committees should be made fully active to ensure the availability of essential commodities at government-fixed rates.
The meeting was held at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi and attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqas Cheema, Rawalpindi West Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid, assistant commissioners, and heads of other relevant departments.
The meeting was informed that special price magistrates were actively working in the field across the division to ensure the sale of sugar at official rates in open markets.
It was further told that during the past 24 hours, 63 individuals were found violating regulations during inspections at various locations. Seventeen persons of them were arrested with total Rs 304,000 fine imposed and 22 premises sealed.
The meeting was apprised that in the Rawalpindi District, 30 violations were recorded, which led to fines of Rs. 250,500, arrest of nine individuals, and sealing of 21 premises.
Similarly, three violations in the Attock District resulted in Rs 2,000 in fines and two arrests, while in the Jhelum District, 9 violations led to Rs 9,000 in fines and four arrests.
Likewise, in the Chakwal District, 10 violators were fined a total of Rs 10,500 and one arrest was made, while 11 violators were fined Rs 32,000, with one person arrested and one building sealed in the Murree District.
