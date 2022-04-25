Security arrangements beefed up during Chand Raat, Eid prayers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Phull has issued special directives to the police officers of all districts of the division that elaborate security arrangements should be made for the protection of the citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Phull has issued special directives to the police officers of all districts of the division that elaborate security arrangements should be made for the protection of the citizens.

He further directed that the presence of police officials' at all important places should also be ensured. The Commissioner said that the staff deployed on security duty should have metal detectors. Walkthrough gates should also be installed on important Eid prayer gatherings. He said strict action in accordance with the law should also be taken against one-wheelers.

The Commissioner directed that senior officials at taluka level while Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) at district level should supervise the security arrangements directly so that no untoward incident could take place and these important occasions could be passed peacefully.

He directed traffic police should perform their duties on roads with dedication and traffic plan should be followed for the smooth flow of traffic so that citizens especially ladies could not face any sort of traffic problem during Eid shopping on Chand Raat. Meanwhile district police Sukkur has made foolproof security arrangements for the protection of the people at various shopping centers, markets and public places.

To ensure security of female, lady police have also been deployed in various busy shopping malls at Shahi Bazar Bazaar, Ghareeb Ababd Bazaar, Minara Bazaar and other busy markets of the city.

According to police security plan, law enforcers have been deployed in plain clothes at various sensitive areas and close circuit cameras are working in different busy bazaars, parks and other public places.