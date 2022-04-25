UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements Beefed Up During Chand Raat, Eid Prayers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Security arrangements beefed up during Chand Raat, Eid prayers

Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Phull has issued special directives to the police officers of all districts of the division that elaborate security arrangements should be made for the protection of the citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Phull has issued special directives to the police officers of all districts of the division that elaborate security arrangements should be made for the protection of the citizens.

He further directed that the presence of police officials' at all important places should also be ensured. The Commissioner said that the staff deployed on security duty should have metal detectors. Walkthrough gates should also be installed on important Eid prayer gatherings. He said strict action in accordance with the law should also be taken against one-wheelers.

The Commissioner directed that senior officials at taluka level while Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) at district level should supervise the security arrangements directly so that no untoward incident could take place and these important occasions could be passed peacefully.

He directed traffic police should perform their duties on roads with dedication and traffic plan should be followed for the smooth flow of traffic so that citizens especially ladies could not face any sort of traffic problem during Eid shopping on Chand Raat. Meanwhile district police Sukkur has made foolproof security arrangements for the protection of the people at various shopping centers, markets and public places.

To ensure security of female, lady police have also been deployed in various busy shopping malls at Shahi Bazar Bazaar, Ghareeb Ababd Bazaar, Minara Bazaar and other busy markets of the city.

According to police security plan, law enforcers have been deployed in plain clothes at various sensitive areas and close circuit cameras are working in different busy bazaars, parks and other public places.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Sukkur Market Prayer All

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Will Hold Phone Talks With Putin on T ..

Erdogan Says Will Hold Phone Talks With Putin on Tuesday

58 seconds ago
 US Wants to Bar Cuba From Americas Summit in June ..

US Wants to Bar Cuba From Americas Summit in June - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 EU, India to Establish Trade, Technology Council - ..

EU, India to Establish Trade, Technology Council - European Commission Head

1 minute ago
 PM to travel to Saudi Arabia on commercial flight: ..

PM to travel to Saudi Arabia on commercial flight: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 minute ago
 US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Globa ..

US Anti-Drone Plan Urges Legislative Action, Global Cooperation - White House

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Inform UN Chief of Progress in Russian O ..

Lavrov to Inform UN Chief of Progress in Russian Operation in Ukraine - Foreign ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.