Security Arrangements Beefed-up For 46th Anniversary Of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The 46th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be observed with great reverence and respect tomorrow, April 4.
On this occasion, the PPP has organized a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, where PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other central and provincial party leaders will address the attendees.
A large stage has been erected at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto for the event, decorated with party flags, portraits of leaders, banners, and pennant flexes.
The Larkana police have implemented foolproof security measures for the anniversary and public gathering. A total of 8,500 police officers and personnel from various districts of Sindh have been deployed, including, 30 SSPs, ASPs, 60 DSPs, 140 Inspectors, 366 Sub-Inspectors, 410 ASIs, 690 Head Constables, 5,600 police personnel, 300 female officers, 200 SSOs (Senior Superintendents) and 700 traffic personnel.
Under the security plan, a large contingent of police, traffic officers, female officers, and SSG commandos has been stationed along routes leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. A joint control room has been set up by the police and district administration, supervised by the DIG, IG, and SSP offices, to monitor security arrangements in real time.
Meanwhile, the PPP’s district, city, and affiliated organizations have set up reception camps at Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, and along routes to Larkana to welcome party leaders and workers arriving from across the country.
