Open Menu

Security Arrangements Being Finalized For General Elections: RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Security arrangements being finalized for general elections: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that security arrangements were being

finalized to ensure law and order situation during the upcoming general elections going to be held in next month.

He said that a two-day training of police officials was organized with the title of “Master Trainer Course” in connection

with security for general elections under the vision of capacity building of officials and ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

A total of 37 police officers including those from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts participated in the

training session in which Regional Election Commissioner Multan Division Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim, Director

Training Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Makai Bano briefed participants about the election manuals,

election code of conduct and responsibilities of the police officials.

The RPO Sohail Chaudhry said that the police department was fully prepared to maintain law and order situation in the

region during general elections and added that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Police Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Khanewal Lodhran Vehari From

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

31 minutes ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

40 minutes ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

48 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

4 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

4 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan