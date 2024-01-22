Security arrangements being finalized for general elections: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that security arrangements were being

finalized to ensure law and order situation during the upcoming general elections going to be held in next month.

He said that a two-day training of police officials was organized with the title of “Master Trainer Course” in connection

with security for general elections under the vision of capacity building of officials and ensuring foolproof security arrangements.

A total of 37 police officers including those from Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran districts participated in the

training session in which Regional Election Commissioner Multan Division Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim, Director

Training Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Makai Bano briefed participants about the election manuals,

election code of conduct and responsibilities of the police officials.

The RPO Sohail Chaudhry said that the police department was fully prepared to maintain law and order situation in the

region during general elections and added that law violators would be treated with iron hands.