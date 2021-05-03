UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements Being Inspected In Wake Of Youm E Ali (R.A)

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Security arrangements being inspected in wake of Youm e Ali (R.A)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :SSP Operation Yasir Afridi here Monday visited different imambargahs and inspected security arrangements to observe Youm e Ali (R.A) in peaceful manner on Tuesday.

The SSP Operation met with caretakers of Imambargahs and urged them to ensure implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mourners during observance of the day.

On the occasion, he expressed satisfaction over arrangements and directed concerned police staff to take pragmatic steps for foolproof security at all entry and exit points of the city.

SSP Operation said that a special security plan has been formulated for observance of Youm e Ali (R.A) adding that expert snipers have been deployed on buildings adjacent to Imambargahs to deal with any untoward incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

