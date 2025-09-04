Security arrangements discussed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in D.I Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A meeting of scholars and religious leaders was held under the chairmanship of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Wednesday, to discuss security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions and gatherings.

According to APP correspondent, Scholars and Religious leaders appreciated the arrangements made by the police on religious festivals and assured their full cooperation.

DPO emphasized that providing security to citizens is the police's first duty and security plans have been prepared for all Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) programs.

The police have prepared comprehensive security plans for the processions and gatherings, and the public has been urged to cooperate with the police in this regard. The meeting was formally started with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

