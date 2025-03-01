Security arrangements encircled to ensure peace & order during Ramazan

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Security arrangements have been made by Chiniot Police to ensure peace and order during Ramazan. In this regard, DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed said that more than five hundred officers and men will perform security duties at mosques and Imambargahs during Ramazan.

Strict security arrangements will be ensured at mosques and Imambargahs. Traffic officials will perform duties to maintain traffic flow in Ramazan markets. Circle officers will check the officials deployed on Ramazan duty. A control room has been set up to monitor security and other arrangements. All resources will be used to maintain peace and order and protect people's lives.