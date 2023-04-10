Close
Security Arrangements Finalised For Youm-e-Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Security arrangements finalised for Youm-e-Ali

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have finalised the security arrangements for Youm-e- Hazrat Ali (RA).

According to the police spokesman, over 600 police personnel and jawans would perform their duties to give cover to 36 Majalis and 11 mourners' processions that will be held in the city.

City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that the participants would be allowed to join the processions after checking through metal detectors and walk-through gates, adding that all available resources would be utilized to provide fool-proof security for processions and Majalis.

He assured that there should be no delay in strict legal action against the display of weapons, violation of the Loudspeaker Act or attempt for breach of peace.

There would be a complete ban on the parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route of the procession and near Imam Barghas, he added.

He said that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

