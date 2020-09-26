UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements Finalize For Chehlum: Kabir Afrid

Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday said that safety of life and property of citizens will be ensured in all circumstances on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi Saturday said that safety of life and property of citizens will be ensured in all circumstances on the occasion of Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA).

He said this while presiding over the meetings of Shia and Sunni dignitaries held in his office regarding Chehlum Imam Hussain (RS).

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, Army officials and other officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.

Kabir Afridi said that during the holy month of Muharram, the Shia and Sunni elites practiced peace and tranquility in the district.

The brotherhood that was promoted is commendable which is appreciated by the district administration.

The DC said that like Muharram, strict security measures will be taken in Chehlum and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace of the area. Strict action will be taken against those who disturb the peace.

