Security arrangements finalized for 9,10 Muharram

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah along with RPO Riaz Nazir Gara on Thursday visited various city areas to review the arrangements made by the district administration in connection with Ashura-e-Muharram.

The officers visited mourning processions in Jalalpur Road, Fawara Chowk and Qatal Garha Chowk as well as various Imam Bargahs,CCTV control room and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements.

On the occasion,DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Bilal Iftikhar and other officers concerned were present.