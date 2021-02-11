Security arrangements finalized for by-polls in Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The District Returning Officer (DRO) Mian Muhammad Shahid said close circuit television (CCTV) cameras should be installed for monitoring of electioneering process at highly sensitive polling stations besides placing 8 police personnel to ensure free and fair elections on NA-221 Tharparkar II. The DRO informed in a statement on Thursday that for security of polling staff and to avoid untoward incidents police and rangers personnel would be deputed outside of polling stations. Total 318 polling stations have been set up for by polls scheduled to be held on February 21, 2021, he said adding that 95 polling stations were declared as most sensitive,130 as sensitive and 93 were declared as normal.

As many as 8 police personnel would be deputed on highly sensitive polling stations, 6 on sensitive and 4 to be deputed on normal polling stations for the security purpose. Training of polling staff including presiding and assistant presiding officers has already started from Feb 9 at government boys high school Mithi which would continue till Feb 13, Shahid said.