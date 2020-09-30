Security arrangements finalized for Chehlum: DPO

TANK, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) ::District Police officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Wednesday finalized security arrangements for peaceful observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

The DPO chaired separate meetings with the delegations of Anjuman-e-Tajiran and elders at Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) Hall in connection to the Chehlum.

Addressing the participants, the DPO said all security arrangements have been completed by police and district administration in this regard. He said police would be in high alert position to ward off any eventuality.

He said no one would be allowed to take law in hands, and full security would be provided to mourners. He said policemen in plain clothes would be deployed in sensitive places en-route to the mourning procession. The processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras.