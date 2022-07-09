UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements Finalized For Eid In Larkana Region

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Security arrangements finalized for Eid in Larkana region

Special Security arrangements have been finalized for Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Special Security arrangements have been finalized for Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore districts.

An official spokesman of DIG Police Larkana office told APP on Saturday that more than 500 mosques, eidgahs and imambargahs had been pinpointed as "sensitive" in these towns, and extra security personnel will be deployed there during Eid prayers.

According to him, police had already beefed up its security in different areas a few days back, including keeping a close vigilance against outlaws, dacoits and bike and car snatchers.

Advance security measures, he said, had been proved quite beneficial as the rate of crime in these towns during pre-eid days dropped exponentially.

The spokesman said that SSPs of these districts had already canceled the leaves of staff and police personnel had also been directed to remain vigilant round the clock specially during Eid days.

