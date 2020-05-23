UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements Finalized For Eidul Fitr

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) ::The police department has made tight security arrangements for Eidul Fitr in Faisalabad district.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, 884 Eid congregations will be held in Faisalabad including 649 gatherings at mosques and 235 at open places.

For security of Eid congregations, more than 5000 Jawans will perform duties, while five Superintendents Police (SPs), 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 33 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 309 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) have been deputed for security checking.

He said that police pickets will be erected at 112 entry and exit points of Faisalabad including Kamalpur Interchange, Sahianwala Interchange and Deputy Wala Interchange and suspect persons will be allowed for entry after thorough checking.

He said that 12 teams of Elite Force and 10 teams of Quick Response Force (QRF) have also been deputed for patrolling in 25 sensitive areas of Faisalabad, whereas police officers have also been directed to improve security of 12 graveyards and 20 public parks in different parts of the district.

The police contingents will perform security duty in three shifts during eid days while weapon display, wall chalking, running vehicles without silencers, smoke emitting, one-wheeling, aerial firing and riots will be prohibited strictly.

He said that 51 motorcycle squads and all teams of dolphin force will also remain on roads to arrest street crimes. Officials and officers of Rescue 1122, Fire Brigade, Civil Defense and Bomb Disposal will keep close liaison to deal with any emergent situation before occurrence of untoward incident, he added.

