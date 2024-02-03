Security Arrangements Finalized For Election In KP
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The police have completed their homework for the elections to be held on February 8 wherein inspection of the arrangements at the polling station for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started, a Police Official said here Saturday.
Police, Frontier Constabulary and Frontier Corps troops would take charge at the sensitive and highly sensitive polling station on February 6, the high Police Officer told media men. He said all provincial government employees appointed for election duty have been instructed to attend on February 5.
He said, the authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to adopt ‘stringent’ security measures as national polls are approaching.
He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shares a border with Afghanistan which is why the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered a lot during 23 suicide attacks.
KP-based political parties JUI-F, ANP and analysts are wary of militant threats ahead of February 8 national polls. Authorities in militancy-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province will ensure a plan with “stringent” security measures is in place for upcoming national polls, officials said, adding that the government of KP has geared up for national polls amid surging militant attacks.
