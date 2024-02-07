Security Arrangements Finalized For Feb 8 Elections In Rawalpindi, Adjoining Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Security arrangements have been finalized to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. Security measures have been taken to conduct general elections on February 8, in a peaceful environment, said a Police spokesperson here on Wednesday.
Special precautionary measures have also been taken before the elections, the spokesperson said adding that deployment of police commandoes at sensitive locations such as railway stations, bus stands, and public areas have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident on the election day. Monitoring of all important entry and exit points besides snap-checking procedures would be adopted during operation, he disclosed.
City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani while reaffirming the commitment to utilize all available resources to maintain peace and tranquillity, said there is a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence and any lapse during duty hours.
Meanwhile, more than 12,500 police personnel and over 4,000 officials from various law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were assigned special security duties on the polling day. A total of 5,490 polling stations have been set up across 13 Constituencies for the national assembly and 26 constituencies for the provincial assembly within the region as confirmed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali.
