Security arrangements finalized for main procession on Youm-e-Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Sharjeel Kharal while chairing a meeting here Friday, finalized the security arrangements of the main procession scheduled to be taken out in connection with Youm-e-Ali (R.A), from Nishtar Park here.

The participants of the meeting were told that extraordinary security arrangements have been envisaged by the South Zone Police for the Youm-e-Ali procession to ensure more effective security on the occasion.

The DIG South directed all sector commanders to visit their routes completely and also start monitoring all the arrangements.

All the officers were directed to conduct effective combing operations in collaboration with Sindh Rangers and should also coordinate with technical teams in these operations.

The officials concerned were also asked to start night surveillance.

It was decided at the meeting that all the officers would be in touch with each other through WhatsApp group.

The South Zone Police as well as Rangers, Elite Commandos, Traffic Police, Bomb Disposal Unit and Special Branch officers will ensure the security of the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

The monitoring of main procession will be performed by cameras at the Central Police Head Office and DIG South Office.

SSP Kemari Fida Hussain Janweri, SSP City Shabbir Sehtar, SSP South Rai Ejaz, SP Traffic, all Sector Commanders, SHOs concerned and others attended the meeting.