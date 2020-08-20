Security arrangements finalized for Muharram

He district administration has finalized elaborate security arrangements for Muharram ul haram in order to maintain peace in the district, said District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has finalized elaborate security arrangements for Muharram ul haram in order to maintain peace in the district, said District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat here on Thursday.

As many as 143 mourning processions, and 564 registered majalis would be held in the district,he informed.

More than 3000 police officials, 263 'razakar', 600 volunteers,150 Civil Defence workers, Muhafiz force,Elite force and others departments concerned would perform duty during the first ten days of Moharram,whereas Rangers and Army would also remain vigilant during 9th and 10th Muharram to augment security arrangements.

Processions' routes would be monitored carefully through CCTV cameras, while all the participants (mourners) would enter from walk-through gates .

A monitoring room would also function at DPO office, while special cards have been issued to the administration, and food distributors.

The DPO has appealed to the citizens to extend cooperation to the police force during the sensitive days of Muharram .