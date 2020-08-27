Security arrangements finalized for Muharram 9,10

The district administration with the coordination of law enforcement agencies have made tight security arrangements for Muharram 9 and 10 in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration with the coordination of law enforcement agencies have made tight security arrangements for Muharram 9 and 10 in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali while presiding over a meeting held here on Thursday to review security arrangements in Muharram.

The meeting was briefed that flag march would be conducted on Muharram 8 at district and tehsil level while foolproof security arrangements had been made for Majalis and processions which would be held on the 9th and the 10th of Muharram.

The deputy commissioner also directed the health department to make arrangements for the provision of emergency healthcare facilities.