Security Arrangements Finalized For Muharram: DC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:23 PM

Security arrangements finalized for Muharram: DC

District administration have finalized security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during Muharram

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : District administration have finalized security arrangements to maintain law and order situation during Muharram.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir while giving briefing to journalists here on Friday.

The deputy commissioner said that foolproof security arrangements have been finalised to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram.

He said that 535 majalis and 217 mourning processions would be held in the district. He said that 217 CCTV cameras and 17 walk-through gates would be installed for the monitoring of security arrangements.

He said that special control rooms have been setup at district and Tehsil levels, however, more than 2500 police official would be deployed on security duty.

He urged people from all schools of thoughts to cooperate with police and law enforcement departments to maintain peace.

