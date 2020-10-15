UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements Finalized For Procession

Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younis have finalized elaborate security arrangements for central procession of Safar-ul-Muzaffar, to be organized here on Friday

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the arrangements to ensure law and order on 28 Safar ul Muzaffar.

He informed that over 1500 cops would be deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the procession to be taken out from Westridge.

He said elaborate security arrangements were finalized for 130 Majalis and 132 processions of Safar-ul-Muzaffar.

All available resources were being utilized to ensure law and order in the district.

Law and order would be maintained at all cost and a peaceful atmosphere would be provided to the public on 28 Safar, he added.

Under the security plan, security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Lady Police were deployed to ensure security, he added.

The mourners would only be allowed to join the procession from different entry points, he told.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles would be banned along the routes of the mourning procession while all traffic proceeding towards these routes would be diverted.

He said, a special traffic plan would also be implemented to facilitate the citizens.

The police were making concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

Strict checking of vehicles were also being made at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

