Security arrangements finalized for PSL matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ):Lahore police are all set to provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players, officials as well as spectators of the Eighth Edition of World class Pakistan Super League T-20 cricket series to be started from today (Sunday) with an even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones.

This was stated by Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana here on Saturday.

Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming matches of PSL Eight T-20 cricket series to be held at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

According to the security plan, more than 8,000 police personnel including 11 SPs, 35 DSPs, 443 upper subordinates, 162 lady police officers and officials, 43 teams of elite force, 107 teams of dolphins squad and 58 teams of police response unit during the matches will ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic, he added.

CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district administration at the routes around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas would be fully operational during the PSL and security plan has already been enforced in Lahore from the arrival of teams, he maintained.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that maximum efforts would be made to least disturb the routine activities of the citizens, traders and businessman during the matches as zero route would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa.

Three layers of security would be provided to the citizens who would only be allowed to enter the stadium after the complete checking process, he added.

The Additional IG said that Lahore police had earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international sports events being held in the provincial metropolis and would further ensure complete implementation on SOPs adopted earlier regarding the security plan to conduct the matches of PSL-8 in a safe and peaceful atmosphere.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, routes, matches and movements of players and citizens in and round the cricket stadium would be ensured through CCTV cameras.

He said that dolphin squad, elite and police response unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.

Snipers would be deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches, the CCPO said and added that search and sweep operations were being conducted on a daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the concerned officers to remain in complete liaison and coordination with related departments including PCB, Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district administration, allied departments and law enforcement agencies to finalize and complete all the arrangements.