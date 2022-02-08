Security arrangements finalized for RCB by-elections on Feb 9

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on Tuesday finalized all the security arrangements for holding Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Ward No. 2, local government by-elections on February 9 in a peaceful and impartial atmosphere.

According to details, a control room has also been established in the office of the Returning Officer, which would continue working from the start of the polling process till the compilation of the results.

Over 363 cops would perform security duty on the polling day while foolproof security arrangements were made to ensure the security of 58 polling stations of the constituency.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be implemented in the letter in spirit and no one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct.

Senior Police officers would remain present in the area to deal with any untoward incident, he added.