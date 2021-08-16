Security arrangements finalized for the security of 7th,10 Muharram

Police on Monday finalized the security plan to provide security for Majalis and mourning processions for 7th and 105h Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Monday finalized the security plan to provide security for Majalis and mourning processions for 7th and 105h Muharram.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth under the security plan as many 1845 police officials, 1158 Police Qaumi Razakars (PQR) and 1858 volunteers would be deployed on security duty.

He further informed that there were a total of 165 Majalis and 73 morning processions which would be organized in the city while out of them 34 Majalis and 12 mourning processions had been declared in category "A".

CCTV cameras have also been installed at sensitive places for strict monitoring of the security arrangements at Majalis and mourning procession routes and a control room had set up at COP office to monitor security as well.

He added that implementation on Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) would be ensured to contain coronavirus pandemic.