UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements Finalized For The Security Of 7th,10 Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:49 PM

Security arrangements finalized for the security of 7th,10 Muharram

Police on Monday finalized the security plan to provide security for Majalis and mourning processions for 7th and 105h Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Monday finalized the security plan to provide security for Majalis and mourning processions for 7th and 105h Muharram.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth under the security plan as many 1845 police officials, 1158 Police Qaumi Razakars (PQR) and 1858 volunteers would be deployed on security duty.

He further informed that there were a total of 165 Majalis and 73 morning processions which would be organized in the city while out of them 34 Majalis and 12 mourning processions had been declared in category "A".

CCTV cameras have also been installed at sensitive places for strict monitoring of the security arrangements at Majalis and mourning procession routes and a control room had set up at COP office to monitor security as well.

He added that implementation on Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) would be ensured to contain coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Police Colombian Peso Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day o ..

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal ..

11 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports five new COVID-19 cases in man ..

New Zealand reports five new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation

2 minutes ago
 Malaysian Government Tenders Resignation - Ministe ..

Malaysian Government Tenders Resignation - Minister

2 minutes ago
 Venezuela Releases Opposition Figure Guevara - Law ..

Venezuela Releases Opposition Figure Guevara - Lawyer

2 minutes ago
 Libya's Parliament Speaker Believes Cancellation o ..

Libya's Parliament Speaker Believes Cancellation of December Vote Could Lead to ..

2 minutes ago
 Arsalan checks procession routes, security arrange ..

Arsalan checks procession routes, security arrangements

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.