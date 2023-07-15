Open Menu

Security Arrangements Finalized For Upcoming Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Security arrangements finalized for upcoming Muharram

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional police on Saturday finalized security arrangements to maintain peace during Muharram as 11,057 police officials would be deployed on security duty across the division.

According to a police spokesman, In line with directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, the police finalized the security plan for Muharram. A total of 1359 mourning processions and 4649 Majalis would be organized in the region where 11,057 police officials including 23 DSPs and 325 inspectors along with ASIs, head-constables and constables would be deployed on security duty.

"The police have also imposed a ban on speech by 80 Ulemas and imposed a ban on 157 on entry into the region." "The officers concerned have been directed to ensure strict action against the speakers of hate speeches, walk chalking and other controversial material," he said.

"On the other hand, 2082 male and female volunteers would also perform duties along with security officials while a control room has also been established for monitoring of security arrangements round the clock," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Male Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

1 hour ago
 UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

3 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

4 hours ago
Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

4 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

5 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan