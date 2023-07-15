Security arrangements finalized for upcoming Muharram

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional police on Saturday finalized security arrangements to maintain peace during Muharram as 11,057 police officials would be deployed on security duty across the division.

According to a police spokesman, In line with directives of the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, the police finalized the security plan for Muharram. A total of 1359 mourning processions and 4649 Majalis would be organized in the region where 11,057 police officials including 23 DSPs and 325 inspectors along with ASIs, head-constables and constables would be deployed on security duty.

"The police have also imposed a ban on speech by 80 Ulemas and imposed a ban on 157 on entry into the region." "The officers concerned have been directed to ensure strict action against the speakers of hate speeches, walk chalking and other controversial material," he said.

"On the other hand, 2082 male and female volunteers would also perform duties along with security officials while a control room has also been established for monitoring of security arrangements round the clock," the spokesman added.