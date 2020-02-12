Security arrangements finalized for upcoming anti polio drive: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla, Malik Ejaz Wednesday said that all the necessary security arrangements have been finalized for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from February 17

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla, Malik Ejaz Wednesday said that all the necessary security arrangements have been finalized for the upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from February 17.

He was chairing a meeting of police officers called to discuss security arrangements for upcoming polio campaign. He also issued a security plan for the polio campaign.

According to the issued plan, 32 areas have been discovered highly sensitive, 340 sensitive and 487 areas are declared normal.

Three policemen would be deputed with each team assigned to perform duty in highly sensitive, two policemen would be deputed with teams in sensitive areas and one policeman would be provide escort to polio team in normal areas.

The DPO said that concerned police In charge of the area would be responsible for the safety of polio teams till their return. He said that a detailed briefing should be given to policemen escorting the polio teams.