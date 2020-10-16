UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements Finalized In Gujranwala

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Security arrangements finalized in Gujranwala

Gujranwala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration along with police department has finalized all the security arrangements for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally to be held in Jinnah Stadium here, said police sources on Friday.

As many as 7000 police personnel including officers were being deputed to maintain law and order.They will ensure implementation of NCOC 's mandatory anti-coronavirus SOPS.

Police said the participants should cooperate as no one will be allowed to enter without face mask and sanitizer.

Sources added that walk-through gates were installed at all entry points, and snipers were also deputed at therooftops in the vicinity.

More Stories From Pakistan

