Security Arrangements Finalized In Rahim Yar Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:31 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The police had finalized a security plan for Eid holidays and a control room had been set up at the DPO's office.

According to the police, 2,200 policemen will perform duties whereas police pickets would also be set up at exit and entry points of the city.

The law enforcement agencies would use walk-though gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras to ensure foolproof security.

Meanwhile, the traffic police had also chalked out a comprehensive plan for smooth traffic flow.

More Stories From Pakistan

