Security arrangements finalized in Usta Muhammad on Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Security arrangements are being finalized for the Independence Day celebrations on August 14 under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the relevant agencies to make the process of blockade and checking at the entrance and exit points of the city more effective.

He said that additional police personnel would be deployed at important public places, government buildings, grounds, and places of events.

He said that foolproof security would be provided during the flag march, rallies and official events on the occasion of Independence Day, while rescue and medical teams would also be on alert to deal with any emergency situation.

The DC appealed to the public to show national spirit on the occasion of Independence Day, obey traffic rules and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned authorities.