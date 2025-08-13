Open Menu

Security Arrangements Finalized In Usta Muhammad On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Security arrangements finalized in Usta Muhammad on Independence Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Security arrangements are being finalized for the Independence Day celebrations on August 14 under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Usta Muhammad Razaq Khan Khajak.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the relevant agencies to make the process of blockade and checking at the entrance and exit points of the city more effective.

He said that additional police personnel would be deployed at important public places, government buildings, grounds, and places of events.

He said that foolproof security would be provided during the flag march, rallies and official events on the occasion of Independence Day, while rescue and medical teams would also be on alert to deal with any emergency situation.

The DC appealed to the public to show national spirit on the occasion of Independence Day, obey traffic rules and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned authorities.

Recent Stories

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

9 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

38 minutes ago
 Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

53 minutes ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

1 hour ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

1 hour ago
British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

1 hour ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

3 hours ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan