Security arrangements finalized on Youm-e-Ali

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Comprehensive Security arrangements have been finalized for implementation of all government orders to contain coronavirus and all available resources will be utilized on the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, informed police spokesman.

A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters under the supervision of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

The meeting was attended by SSPs, Chief Traffic Officers, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs and others.

while addressing meeting, the CPO said that On the eve of Yume-e- Ali.

CPO told that Rawalpindi Police also played a role on the frontline during the first wave of Corona and this time too. Police have to fulfill this national duty with this full spirit. The CPO said that in view of the epidemic, all of you should ensure your safety and use face mask and sanitizer during duty.