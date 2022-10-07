UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements Finalized To Observe Eid Milad Un Nabi SAWW

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Security arrangements finalized to observe Eid Milad un Nabi SAWW

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The district police have made arrangements to provide foolproof security to all the religious ceremonies on 12 Rabi ul Awal.

According to Police spokesman, on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat, DSP City Iqbal Baloch presided over a meeting held with the delegation of scholars and Leaders of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat.

The DSP informed the delegation about the security measures taken in connection with 12 Rabi ul Awal.

He also appealed the delegation to cooperate with security forces to maintain law and order situation in the city.

The DSP said it was the responsibility of police department to protect the lives and property of all the citizens. He also sought cooperation from the citizens for ensuring peace in the city during Rabi ul Awal.

He said the strict action would be taken against the anti-social elements and no compromise would be made in this regard.

The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat delegation assured the DSP for their full cooperation with the police department.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order All From

Recent Stories

US delivers additional 8 million Pfizer COVID-19 p ..

US delivers additional 8 million Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine doses to Paki ..

19 minutes ago
 Arrest warrants against Finance Minister Dar cance ..

Arrest warrants against Finance Minister Dar cancelled

30 minutes ago
 PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till c ..

PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till complete rehabilitation of floo ..

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

4 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.