Security Arrangements For Anti-polio Campaign Discussed

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 06:28 PM

Security arrangements for anti-polio campaign discussed

Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday chaired a high level meeting regarding the security arrangements during the polio campaign, which is scheduled to begin on December 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday chaired a high level meeting regarding the security arrangements during the polio campaign, which is scheduled to begin on December 16.

The meeting was attended by DIG Admin Asim Khatakhani, DIG CIA and all zonal DIGPs, SSPs of SIU, AVLC, ACLC, District SSPs and SP Investigation, said a spokesman of the Karachi police on Saturday.

A six-member anti-polio delegation headed by Col. Shahid Siddiqui include Colonel Zubair Aslam, Major Amjad Rasool, Dr. Shaukat Ali, Dr. Ahmad Ali, Dr. Zamir Phul, Dr. Asalif of WHO Ethiopia also attended the meeting.

Security arrangements during the anti-polio campaign and other important issues were discussed during the meeting.

