Security Arrangements For By-elections Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha division Imran Mehmood paid a visit to Police Lines Bakkar here on Wednesday to review election-related security arrangements.

According to a spokesman, he chaired a meeting, attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali Raza and senior police officials. He directed the police to perform their duties according to the guidelines, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for by-election in PP-90, to be held on July 17.

The RPO said the police should work with devotion and determination.

He also directed for providing foolproof security to election staffers and voters.

The RPO distributed cash prizes and the best performance award to Station House Officer Duliwala and Kalor Kot.

Imran Mehmood said that there was no space in police for black sheep and the department was taking steps to kick out them. The RPO also checked the record section and inquired about performance of the policemen from the DPO and ordered for maintaining the crime register on daily basis.

