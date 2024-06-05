Security Arrangements For Cattle Markets On Eid-ul-Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 07:01 PM
The Punjab police have completed security arrangements for cattle markets across the province, as Eid-ul-Azha day is nearing fast
Over 3,000 police officers will perform security duties at 227 cattle markets across the province, including the provincial capital. The inspector general of police (IGP) said that comprehensive measures had been taken to ensure security of cattle traders and buyers. No unauthorised cattle markets were permitted except for at the points approved by the district administration.
He instructed the officers concerned to take legal action against illegal cattle markets and sale points. He also emphasised the need for an effective patrolling plan to curb fraudsters, pickpockets, and criminals. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and patrolling teams will patrol the vicinity of cattle markets to prevent illegal activities and take swift legal action against offenders. Instructions in this regard had been given by the IGP while reviewing the security arrangements for cattle markets.
A Punjab police spokesman said that over 500 police officers had been deployed for security of 10 cattle markets in Lahore. In Sheikhupura region, 200 officers had been deployed for security of 20 cattle markets. In Gujranwala region, 600 officers had been deployed for security of 39 cattle markets. In Rawalpindi region, over 100 officers had been deployed for security of 11 cattle markets.
In Sargodha region, 200 officers had been deployed for security of 26 cattle markets. In Faisalabad, 300 officers had been deployed for security of 20 cattle markets. In Multan, 275 officers deployed for security of 19 cattle markets, in Sahiwal, 150 officers deployed for security of 11 cattle markets. In Dera Ghazi Khan, over 200 officers had been deployed for security of 32 cattle markets. In Bahawalpur, over 300 officers had been deployed for security of 39 cattle markets, working round-the-clock to ensure security.
