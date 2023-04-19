Security arrangements for 'Chand Raat' beefed up

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, on Wednesday issued special directives to the police officers of all districts of the Sukkur division that elaborate security arrangements should be made for the protection of the citizens.

He further directed that the presence of police officials at all important places should also be ensured. The DIG said that the staff deployed on security duty should have metal detectors and walk-through gates should also be installed at important Eid prayer gatherings.

He said strict action in accordance with the law should also be taken against one-wheelers.

He directed that senior officials at the taluka level while Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) at the district level should supervise the security arrangements directly so that no untoward incident could take place and these important occasions could be passed peacefully.

He directed traffic police should perform their duties on roads with dedication and a traffic plan should be followed for the smooth flow of traffic so that citizens especially ladies could not face any sort of traffic problem during Eid shopping.

Meanwhile, district police Sukkur claimed to have made foolproof security arrangements for the protection of the people at various shopping centres, markets and public places.

To ensure the security of females, lady police have also been deployed in various busy shopping malls at Shahi Bazar Bazaar, Ghareeb Abad Bazaar, Minara Bazaar and other busy markets of the city.

According to the police security plan, law enforcers have been deployed in plain clothes at various sensitive areas and close circuit cameras are working in different busy bazaars, parks and other public places.