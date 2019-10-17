Security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) reviewed in Faisalabad

A joint meeting of District Peace Committee and District Emergency Board held at DC office to review the administrative and security arrangements in connection with observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):A joint meeting of District Peace Committee and District Emergency Board held at DC office to review the administrative and security arrangements in connection with observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting. SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, ADC (G) Mian Aftab Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners Zoha Shakir, Nazia Mohal, Umar Daraz Gondal, Faisal Sultan, M Tayyab, Khurram Shahzad Bhatti, officers of different departments, Moulana Yousaf Anwar, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Molana Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar, Aslam Bhali, Yasin Zafar, Abdul Rasheed, Tanvir Riaz, Mehmood Alam Jutt and other members of the District Peace Committee attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner while appreciating the vibrant role of Ulema for maintaining religious harmony said that all they had played their pivotal role for peace. He said that joint efforts would be made for maintaining peace on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

Deputy Commissioner informed that foolproof security and administrative arrangements have been made by the police for the protection of processions and majalis of Chehlum.

He said that a control-room at the district level would work to monitor the Chehlum arrangements and all routes will be covered with CCTV cameras to watch the security arrangements.

SSP Operations said that Ulema of all sects were playing their vital role to maintain religious harmony.

The members of the District Peace Committee welcomed the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner and assured their full cooperation for the promotion of peace, brotherhood and mutual respect on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

It was informed during the meeting that Chehlum would be observed on 20th October whereas 29 processions and majalis would be held on Chehlum.