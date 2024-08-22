Security Arrangements For Chehlum Of Imam Hussain
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 08:05 PM
A delegation of organisers, licence-holders and caretakers of the Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) processions and majalis visited the Central Police Office here on Thursday and met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A delegation of organisers, licence-holders and caretakers of the Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) processions and majalis visited the Central Police Office here on Thursday and met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the security arrangements for the main processions, Majalis and Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).
Shehzada Sultan said just like during Ashura, foolproof security measures will be ensured for Chehlum processions and majalis. The personnel deployed for security will be briefed on the sensitivity of their duties and the need for improved conduct with the public. He also mentioned that adequate lighting will be arranged at the locations of the majalis and along the routes of the processions.
In consultation with the organizers and peace committees, unnecessary road closures will be avoided.
Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan also assured that the best security arrangements would be made for the Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri (RA). The community leaders expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Police for the excellent security arrangements during Ashura.
The delegation presented various suggestions regarding restructuring of the peace committee and security arrangements. The delegation included Jafar Ali Shah, Safdar Ali Shah, Taseer Shah, Mansoor Raza Shah, Agha Abbas Kazmi, Hashim Raza, Jafar Shah, Zulfiqar Naqvi, Zawar Shah, Mehdi Shah, and Hasan Rizvi.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..7 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident8 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam8 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB8 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago