Security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) being finalized

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The security arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) are being finalized, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes. The Rangers, additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and members of district peace committee along with district police would be the part of the security to avoid any untoward incident. Special checking of the routes would be carried out before start of the procession, whereas the mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates installed at the entry points.

Besides, aerial surveillance would also be carried out of the processions.

Meanwhile, The City Traffic police is also preparing plan for public and private transport to alternate routes for smooth flow of traffic.

The main procession would be taken out from Colonel Maqbool Imambargah, which will culminate at the Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated routes.