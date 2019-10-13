UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements For Chehlum Of Imam Hussain (AS) Finalized

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The security arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) has been finalized which would be observed on October 20, informed police spokesman here Sunday.

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

The Rangers, additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and members of district peace committee along with district police would be the part of the security to avoid any untoward incident. Special checking of the routes would be carried out before start of the procession, whereas the mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates installed at the entry points. Besides, aerial surveillance would also carried out of the processions.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Saif Ullah Dogar Saturday chaired a meeting of District Peace Committee to review arrangements during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Addressing the meeting, DC called upon the Ulema of all sects to built unity among their ranks and play due role for making the sentiments of tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation more strengthened to foil any conspiracy against peace.

On the occasion, the Ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars assured all kinds of support for maintaining peaceful environment.

He asked the officers concerned to discharge their responsibility with dedication as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He also emphasized the need of preparation of effective traffic control plan so that the citizens could adopt alternate routes without any difficulty.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana, SSP Operation Muhammad Tariq, ADC (G) Zaheer Anwar, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Saddar Anjuman e Tazran Shahid Ghafooq Paracha, Shiekh Muhammad Saddique, Paster Sohail Pervaiz religious and official concerned were also present on the occasion.

