Security Arrangements For Chinese Nationals Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town Dost Muhammad chaired a meeting with Chinese focal persons, sector-wise branch in-charges and other relevant officers here on Saturday to review security of the Chinese national living in Lahore and working on various public and private projects.

The SP ordered for ensuring foolproof security of the Chinese nationals and enhancing security of their residences.

He asked the focal persons to brief the Chinese nationals about the country's law and order situation as well as the security measures taken by the police in this regard. He added that focal persons were bound to provide Chinese nationals' movement and visit schedules to the police department.

During the meeting, the focal persons expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements made by the Lahore Police.

