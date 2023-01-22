UrduPoint.com

Security Arrangements For Chinese New Year Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :In order to provide foolproof security to the Chinese New Year celebrations, DIG Special Protection Unit Agha Muhammad Yousaf visited the Chinese Consulate and residences of Chinese nationals and reviewed the security arrangements in detail, here on Sunday.

He said that on the instructions of IGP Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, foolproof security had been provided for the Chinese nationals across Punjab, and strict security measures had been taken.

He said that every aspect of security was carefully reviewed to make the security of Chinese sensitive installations foolproof.

More Stories From Pakistan

