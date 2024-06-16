Open Menu

Security Arrangements For Eid

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) On Eid-ul-Azha, Punjab police have completed security arrangements for the province.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that an effective security plan has been formulated for the protection of mosques, imambargahs, Eid gatherings, and citizens.

Over 40,000 officers and personnel will be deployed at more than 26,500 mosques, imambargahs, as well as 900 open Eid gatherings across the province. In the provincial capital Lahore, more than 6,000 personnel and officers will be deployed for the security of over 5,000 Eid prayer gatherings.

Additionally, 498 special police and 260 QRF teams will be assigned to Eid security.

For the security arrangements, 13,249 metal detectors, 217 walk-through gates, and 4,475 CCTV cameras will also be used. The IG mentioned that over 3,000 officers and personnel are currently deployed for the security of 227 cattle markets across the province, including Lahore.

He said that strict adherence to the Home Department's SOPs for the collection of sacrificial hides will be ensured.

He instructed that the monitoring of banned organizations involved in illegal activities and individuals included in the Fourth schedule should be made more effective. Snipers will be deployed on the rooftops of A-category mosques & imambargahs, and commandos in plain clothes will be deployed at Eid gatherings.

The IG further directed the CTO Lahore and district traffic officers across the province to ensure smooth traffic flow and personally oversee the traffic management plan.

He directed that the deployment of additional personnel for the security of parks and recreational points during the Eid holidays and emphasized the effective use of Dolphin and Quick Response teams for the protection of citizens and crime control.

